Financial Contrast: SL Green Realty (SLG) & Ellington Residential (EARN)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) and Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ellington Residential pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. SL Green Realty pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ellington Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 6.71% 1.38% 0.67% Ellington Residential 35.79% 11.73% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ellington Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.51 billion 5.65 $112.77 million $6.45 14.65 Ellington Residential $30.14 million 4.88 $10.78 million $1.80 6.13

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential. Ellington Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ellington Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ellington Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Ellington Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 4 8 0 2.54 Ellington Residential 0 1 0 0 2.00

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Ellington Residential has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Ellington Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Ellington Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments. It acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. Its debt and preferred equity activities include purchases and originations, inclusive of advances under future funding obligations, discount and fee amortization, and paid-in-kind interest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held interests in 24 consolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 16.1 million rentable square feet and seven unconsolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 6.6 million rentable square feet located primarily in midtown Manhattan.

Ellington Residential Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

