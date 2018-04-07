Critical Survey: Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) versus AEterna Zentaris (AEZS)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) and AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEterna Zentaris has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and AEterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AEterna Zentaris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.85%. AEterna Zentaris has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.24%. Given AEterna Zentaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEterna Zentaris is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and AEterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -898.17% -93.54% AEterna Zentaris -1,819.72% -1,688.61% -88.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and AEterna Zentaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$54.81 million ($0.90) -2.16 AEterna Zentaris $920,000.00 24.13 -$16.79 million ($1.35) -1.00

AEterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of AEterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AEterna Zentaris beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.