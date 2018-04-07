Financial Analysis: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) and Honda Motor (HMC)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -0.23% 18.39% 3.35% Honda Motor 6.88% 8.71% 3.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Honda Motor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Honda Motor has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given Honda Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Honda Motor is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Dividends

Honda Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commercial Vehicle Group does not pay a dividend. Honda Motor pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honda Motor has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Honda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.31 -$1.70 million $0.44 17.11 Honda Motor $124.78 billion 0.50 $5.73 billion $3.05 11.22

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Honda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commercial Vehicle Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles, as well as vehicles powered with alternative fuel, such as ethanol, battery electric, and fuel cell vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending, leasing, and other financial services comprising wholesale financing to dealers and customers. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells various power products consisting of general-purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, and walking assist devices. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company sells its products through independent retail dealers. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

