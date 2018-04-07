Critical Survey: Quotient (QTNT) & Its Competitors

Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quotient to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Quotient has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -342.23% N/A -64.90% Quotient Competitors -884.88% -64.84% -17.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quotient and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quotient Competitors 101 367 567 19 2.48

Quotient presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.12%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Quotient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $22.23 million -$85.06 million -1.38 Quotient Competitors $308.35 million $18.66 million -39.62

Quotient’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient. Quotient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quotient beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market. It is engaged in developing MosaiQ, which is its technology platform. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes the products, including antisera products, reagent red blood cells, whole blood controls and ancillary products. Its antisera products contain antibodies used to identify blood group antigens. Its antisera products are monoclonal antibodies manufactured from master cell lines it owns. Its reagent red blood cells products are composed of human red blood cells formulated to enable the identification of blood group antibodies. The Company develops, manufactures and sells conventional reagent products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

