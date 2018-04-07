Shiseido (SSDOY) vs. Eyes Lips Face (ELF) Head to Head Analysis

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million 3.47 $33.47 million $0.48 41.73 Shiseido $8.97 billion 3.00 $202.92 million $1.44 46.73

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Eyes Lips Face is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eyes Lips Face and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eyes Lips Face currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than Shiseido.

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Eyes Lips Face does not pay a dividend. Shiseido pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Shiseido 2.18% 15.66% 6.89%

Risk & Volatility

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eyes Lips Face beats Shiseido on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyes Lips Face

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the business of the production and sale of cosmetics. The Company operates through two segments: Japan Business and Global Business. The Company’s Japan Business segment includes the Japan business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the healthcare business, which includes the production and sale of health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs. The Japan Business segment is also engaged in the production and sale of non-Shiseido-brand products and mail-order products, and other businesses. The Company’s Global Business segment covers the overseas cosmetics business, which includes the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories and toiletries, and the domestic and overseas professional business, which includes the production and sale of beauty salon products and other businesses. In addition, the Company is involved in the restaurant business.

