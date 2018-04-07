CRTCoin (CRYPTO:CRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,439.00

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. CRTCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,439.00 and $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One CRTCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002053 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About CRTCoin

CRT is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com.

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not possible to buy CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRTCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

