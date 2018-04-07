Crystal Clear Reaches Market Cap of $263,135.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $263,135.00 and approximately $554.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00677729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178405 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

