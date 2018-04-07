CSX (CSX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSX earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3002031158516 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $49,330.32, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. CSX’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

