Ctrip (CTRP) PT Lowered to $43.00

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ctrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut Ctrip from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ctrip in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Ctrip stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. Ctrip has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23,465.33, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Ctrip by 37.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,256,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,730,000 after buying an additional 1,959,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ctrip by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,615,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,755,000 after buying an additional 497,017 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ctrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ctrip by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Ctrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

