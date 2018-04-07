William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911,302 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Ctrip worth $72,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Dumac Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. T.H. Capital cut Ctrip to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ctrip in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Ctrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,542.32, a P/E ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ctrip has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-position-reduced-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Ctrip Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.