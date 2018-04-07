CubeSmart (CUBE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE CUBE opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,194.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cubesmart-cube-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.