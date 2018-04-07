CUI Global (CUI) and RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Head-To-Head Survey

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% RADA Electronic Industries 8.55% 8.49% 5.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CUI Global and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than RADA Electronic Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and RADA Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.95 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.91 RADA Electronic Industries $26.18 million 2.78 $2.23 million N/A N/A

RADA Electronic Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CUI Global.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs and disposable applications. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel Military Industries Ltd., and DRS Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

