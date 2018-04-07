Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $38.31 Million Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Apple by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,259,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870,751.38, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

