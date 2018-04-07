Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003512 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Curecoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $5.74 million and $28,291.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.01701060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004555 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015487 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,860,737 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

