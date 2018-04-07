Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of CVS Health worth $275,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $65,599.64, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/cvs-health-corp-cvs-holdings-reduced-by-swiss-national-bank-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.