CYBG plc (CYBG) Insider Buys £151.32 in Stock

CYBG plc (LON:CYBG) insider Ian S. Smith bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($212.41).

Shares of CYBG stock opened at GBX 304.60 ($4.28) on Friday. CYBG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.80).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBG shares. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of CYBG from GBX 280 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.26) price target on shares of CYBG in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 281 ($3.94) price target on shares of CYBG in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CYBG in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.79) price target on shares of CYBG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CYBG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.17 ($4.34).

CYBG Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

