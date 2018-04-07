Cyclacel (CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.63. Cyclacel has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

