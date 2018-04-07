Cycling Coin (CYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Cycling Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Cycling Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cycling Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Cycling Coin Profile

Cycling Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Buying and Selling Cycling Coin

Cycling Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cycling Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

