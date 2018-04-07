Cyder Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Cyder has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Cyder has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Cyder Coin Profile

CYDER is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com.

Cyder Coin Trading

Cyder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Cyder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

