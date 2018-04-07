Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 95,968 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after purchasing an additional 470,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 98,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $188,723.67, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

