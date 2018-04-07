D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,385,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,472,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 392,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 1 year low of $157.38 and a 1 year high of $201.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

