D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Position in SSGA Actice ETF Trust (GAL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SSGA Actice ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SSGA Actice ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SSGA Actice ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SSGA Actice ETF Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter.

GAL stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. SSGA Actice ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

