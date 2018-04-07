D. R. Horton (DHI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.88.

DHI opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,153.26, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 178,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $7,851,492.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,606,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $40,100.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 306,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,053,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,640 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,906,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

