D. R. Horton Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,047 call options.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $17,153.26, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 7.03.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,613.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $110,803.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $258,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,018,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $56,286,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $28,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

