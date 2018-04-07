Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Director Sells 1,877,951 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Director D Randolph Peeler sold 1,877,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $59,493,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,468.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $3,381,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

