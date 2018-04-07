Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

LON:DALR remained flat at $GBX 56 ($0.79) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,386. Dalradian Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 54.65 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.46).

About Dalradian Resources

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

