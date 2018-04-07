BMO Capital Markets Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NYSE DRI opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10,706.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $417,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $729,136.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $1,047,784.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

