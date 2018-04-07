Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.67 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.43.

DRI stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,727.67, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 59,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,786,994.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $729,136.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

