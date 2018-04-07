Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DarioHealth (DRIO) Stock Price

News headlines about DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DarioHealth earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6985707359252 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DRIO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 29,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,227. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -1.75.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.95). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 371.52% and a negative net margin of 309.54%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DarioHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday, December 8th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp, formerly Labstyle Innovations Corp, is a digital health (mHealth) company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a technology providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The Company’s product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device, Dario Smart Meter.

