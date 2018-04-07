DarkLisk Price Tops $0.0009 (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DarkLisk has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DarkLisk has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.04334230 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012397 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007054 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DarkLisk Profile

DarkLisk is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DarkLisk must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DarkLisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

