Zacks Investment Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Daseke Inc. (DSKE)

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Daseke in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $257.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 789,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 407,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 351,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 267,342 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

