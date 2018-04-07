Dashcoin (DSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,992.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Dashcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dashcoin has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Dashcoin has a market cap of $395,992.00 and $193.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000128 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Dashcoin

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

