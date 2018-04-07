DATA (DTA) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00675443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,614,477,298 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

