Datacoin (DTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $196.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 101.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $463,229.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 108.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011982 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022395 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00401887 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,849,467 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

