Dave & Buster’s Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of PLAY opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,610.46, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,953,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,396,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,806,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 393,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 808,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,048 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dave & Buster’s news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,090.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

