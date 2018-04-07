DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 price objective on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

DBVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 121,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,909. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,364.30, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 977,491 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/dbv-technologies-dbvt-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

