DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and $176,058.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, ChaoEX and Bittrex.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

