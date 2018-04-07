DecentBet (DBET) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $15,788.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00676335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00180336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 177,140,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,369,954 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecentBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.