Decentralized Universal Basic Income (DUBI) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Decentralized Universal Basic Income (CURRENCY:DUBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Decentralized Universal Basic Income has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Decentralized Universal Basic Income was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Universal Basic Income token can currently be purchased for approximately $123.81 or 0.01405390 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Universal Basic Income has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00678180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00182792 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Decentralized Universal Basic Income Profile

Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s total supply is 77,293 tokens. Decentralized Universal Basic Income’s official Twitter account is @prps_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentralized Universal Basic Income is /r/PRPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Universal Basic Income is www.prps.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Universal Basic Income

Decentralized Universal Basic Income can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Decentralized Universal Basic Income directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Universal Basic Income must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Universal Basic Income using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

