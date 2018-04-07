Decision Token Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (HST)

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Decision Token has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $32,134.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decision Token token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00006426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last week, Decision Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00677283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178380 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Decision Token

Decision Token launched on October 5th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decision Token is horizonstate.com. The official message board for Decision Token is medium.com/horizonstate. Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decision Token Token Trading

Decision Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Decision Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decision Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

