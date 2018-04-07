DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00022801 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $67,976.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054406 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00074465 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031753 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00386849 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,926,772 coins and its circulating supply is 12,719,528 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

