Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.10 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

DFRG stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $121.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.12 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,194.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

