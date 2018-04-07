Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of DFRG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 111,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $325.48, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $121.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,194.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 903,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,038 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

