123,086 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

SAN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,622.10, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.59. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.21%. equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

