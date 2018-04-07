Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Kenon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

NYSE KEN opened at $16.10 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd is a holding company that operates primarily growth-oriented businesses. The Company’s segments include I.C. Power Asia Development Ltd (IC Power), Qoros Automotive Co, Ltd. (Qoros) and Other. I.C. Power, through its subsidiary companies, is engaged in the production, operation and sale of electricity in the country Israel.

