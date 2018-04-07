UBS Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS set a €45.00 ($55.56) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a €44.57 ($55.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a €43.35 ($53.52) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €38.10 ($47.04) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.93 ($53.00).

ETR:DHER opened at €38.56 ($47.60) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €25.15 ($31.05) and a 52 week high of €39.87 ($49.22).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero AG has a strategic partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

