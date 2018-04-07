Head to Head Comparison: International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY) vs. Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 8.67% 26.27% 6.85% International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delta Air Lines pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Delta Air Lines has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delta Air Lines and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $41.24 billion 0.91 $3.58 billion $4.93 10.76 International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion 0.27 $2.26 billion $2.32 7.48

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than International Consoltd Airlns Grp. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Delta Air Lines and International Consoltd Airlns Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 0 15 0 3.00 International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus target price of $68.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Given Delta Air Lines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than International Consoltd Airlns Grp.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. As of February 9, 2018, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About International Consoltd Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

