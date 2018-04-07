DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (DMRM)

DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of DMRM stock remained flat at $$51.92 on Friday. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947. DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $56.45.

