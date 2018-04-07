Dent Tops 1-Day Volume of $506,568.00 (CRYPTO:DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $103.14 million and $506,568.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Qryptos. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00673581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00179286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, IDEX, Qryptos, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to buy Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

