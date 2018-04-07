Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Depomed (DEPO) Share Price

News stories about Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Depomed earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.2226194602143 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:DEPO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 424,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.45, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.19. Depomed has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Depomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other Depomed news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $299,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

